How these local teens are already getting involved with politics

Varoon Kodithala and Damian Galvan can’t vote yet, but they are already doing what they can to make their political voice and the voices of others heard.

Earlier this year, the pair of rising juniors at Alliance Academy for Innovation kicked off their new podcast “Polititeen with Varoon and Damian,” where the two have conversations with elected officials, professors and others in the political world.

“We just wanted to make teens I guess more involved in politics,” Kodithala said, “because we see our friends are disengaged, they don’t know about today’s political issues and don’t have enough information, enough perspective about those issues."

The podcast, which releases new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, has already attracted political guests from Georgia and other parts of the country, including Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 24th state House district Natalie Bucsko, Fulton County Commission candidate Ted Terry and Jennifer Kavanaugh with the Rand Corporation.

“We stay until 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock on one of these days and just send out a bunch of emails, DMs, calls, try to get in touch with anyone that we can, and that’s the beautiful thing, we just organically get our guests based on what we’re interested in,” Kodithala said.

Both Kodithala and Galvan said their ages not only meant they do they have a different worldview than their guests or other, older podcast hosts, but their views were more fluid, making them more accepting of potential opposite opinions.

“A lot of adults right now are not really receptive to other’s opinions, they have their own set-in-stone opinions,” Kodithala said, “but the fact of the matter is me and Damian have a very flexible agenda, our political agendas are very, very, very flexible, so when someone comes on the podcast and brings up a good point, we’re not going to just cancel them, just say, ‘you’re wrong, I’m right.’ We’re going to be like, ‘I think this is a valid point’ or ‘I don’t think it’s a bad point and here’s why.’”

Along with Kodithala and Galvan, the Polititeen team is made up of fellow Alliance students Julia Hartman, who is the lead research intern, and Jaida Pilling, who creates unique artwork for each podcast.