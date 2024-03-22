By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I’m coming in as a neutral outsider.’ Political newcomer seeks election to Board of Commissioners
03222024BRIAN ESTES
District 4 County Commission candidate Brian Estes. Photo courtesy of Brian Estes.
Political newcomer Brian Estes is running for election to the District 4 Forsyth County Commission seat in 2024.