'I'm coming in as a neutral outsider.' Political newcomer seeks election to Board of Commissioners District 4 County Commission candidate Brian Estes. Photo courtesy of Brian Estes. Political newcomer Brian Estes is running for election to the District 4 Forsyth County Commission seat in 2024.