Joe Biden endorses Bourdeaux in race for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District

A candidate for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District picked up a big endorsement this week.

On Wednesday, Carolyn Bourdeaux’s campaign announced Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden had endorsed Bourdeaux in her race against Republican Rich McCormick.

"Carolyn Bourdeaux knows what it’s like for families across the country who struggle to pay for health care — she’s lived it," Biden said in a news release. "Carolyn will listen and bring people together to overcome this crisis. I’m proud to endorse Carolyn for Congress."

In the release, Bourdeaux said it was “a true honor” to receive the endorsement from the former vice president.

"I look forward to working with him to help Georgians safely return to their jobs and schools, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and rebuild our economy to support working families and the middle class," she said.

Earlier this year, Bourdeaux, who teaches at Georgia State University and formerly worked at the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office and was chair of the Association for Budgeting and Financial Management, won the Democratic primary for the seat over fellow Democrats John Eaves, Nabilah Islam, Zahra Karinshak, Brenda Lopez Romero and Rashid Malik.

McCormick, an emergency medicine physician at Northside Hospital Gwinnett who served for more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy as a pilot and emergency medicine physician, beat out fellow Republicans Mark Gonsalves, Lynne Homrich, Renee Unterman, Lisa Noel Babbage, Zachary Kennemore and Eugene Yu in their primary.

In 2018, Bourdeaux narrowly lost to incumbent Rob Woodall, who announced in 2019 he would not seek re-election for the seat he had held since 2011, by 419 votes.

In that race, Woodall won Forsyth County by a margin of about 68% of the vote to 32%. Bourdeaux won Gwinnett, 55% to 45%, the first time in Woodall’s term he did not win both counties or earn more than 60% of the total vote.

Recently, a pair of professors told the Forsyth County News this year’s presidential election should have a big impact on voter turnout and would impact down-ballot races.

"Of course, this year, we have a presidential election," said Dr. Charles S. Bullock III, of the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs. "OK, that changes the dynamics also, in that both candidates may be somewhat helped and somewhat hurt by the candidate who is at the top of their ticket. We know, or at least expect, there will be higher turnout this year."




