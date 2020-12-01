Jon Ossoff stops by Forsyth County to hand out signs to supporters

Even campaigning looks a little different in 2020, as Jon Ossoff’s campaign displayed in Forsyth County on Tuesday morning.

Ossoff, who will face incumbent Sen. David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff, held a yard sign pick-up event Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Caney Creek Preserve on Caney Road, where supporters were able to pull up in their vehicles, grab a campaign sign and talk with the candidate for a few minutes.

- photo by Kelly Whitmire “We just want to energize the community, be visible and present,” Ossoff said on Tuesday morning. “I want voters in Forsyth County to know that I am asking humbly for their support, that we are in the midst of a health crisis and an economic crisis and to come together to confront it, and I’m here to earn the votes in Forsyth County.”

Ossoff, a Democrat, earned about 2.37 million votes, about 48% of the total, in the Nov. 3 general election to Perdue’s, a Republican, 2.46 million votes, more than 49.7% of the total and Libertarian Shane Hazel’s 115,039 votes, about 2.3% of the total.

