Judge Bagley seeks re-election to bench

Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley has announced he will seek re-election to a seventh term.

The nonpartisan race will be May 24, the same day as the primary election. Bagley has served as a judge in Forsyth County for more than 24 years.

Prior to being tapped for a Superior Court judgeship by Gov. Roy Barnes in August 2000, Bagley served as the county’s sole State Court judge. He was appointed to that position by Gov. Zell Miller in January 1997 and re-elected to a four-year term the following year.

In addition to his duties in State Court, Bagley served as Juvenile Court judge until a full-time judge was hired. He became Chief Superior Court judge in 2003.

Bagley has presided over several high-profile cases during his tenure in Superior Court.

A lifetime resident of Forsyth County, Bagley is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University School of Law. He joined the Cumming firm of Boling Rice as a civil trial attorney after being admitted to practice law in Georgia in 1987. He was named as a partner in the firm before becoming a judge.

Bagley is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Forsyth County Bar Association, Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia, Council of Accountability Court Judges of Georgia and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals having served a six-year term on its Board of Directors.



