Judge Bagley seeks re-election to bench

Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley has announced he will seek re-election to a seventh term.
The nonpartisan race will be May 24, the same day as the primary election. Bagley has served as a judge in Forsyth County for more than 24 years.
Prior to being tapped for a Superior Court judgeship by Gov. Roy Barnes in August 2000, Bagley served as the county’s sole State Court judge. He was appointed to that position by Gov. Zell Miller in January 1997 and re-elected to a four-year term the following year.
In addition to his duties in State Court, Bagley served as Juvenile Court judge until a full-time judge was hired. He became Chief Superior Court judge in 2003.
Bagley has presided over several high-profile cases during his tenure in Superior Court.
A lifetime resident of Forsyth County, Bagley is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University School of Law. He joined the Cumming firm of Boling Rice as a civil trial attorney after being admitted to practice law in Georgia in 1987. He was named as a partner in the firm before becoming a judge.
Bagley is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Forsyth County Bar Association, Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia, Council of Accountability Court Judges of Georgia and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals having served a six-year term on its Board of Directors.
Bagley also participates in the county’s annual mock trial competition by judging the championship round.
Regarding the court system, Bagley said he remains committed to running an efficient and effective court.
“My goal is to see that all parties involved in any type of litigation are treated fairly and equally. I strive to ensure that all parties coming before the court are permitted to be fully heard so that one never feels that they have not been afforded a full and fair opportunity to present their case,” Bagley said. “At the conclusion of every case, I want to be comfortable that I have arrived at the right decision which complies with the law and is just and fair.”
Bagley founded the Forsyth County Drug Court in 2004 and continues to preside over that accountability program which diverts certain felony drug offenders to an alternative to prison consisting of extensive treatment and rehabilitation including a strict drug testing regimen.
“Since the first graduation in 2005, 406 persons have graduated from the drug court, the majority of which have gone on to live successful and sober lives,” Bagley said.
He previously served on the Executive Committee of the Council of Accountability Court Judges.
Bagley is a member of numerous civic and community organizations, including the South Forsyth Rotary Club, Longstreet Baptist Church, Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and Lawyer’s Club of Atlanta. He also serves as vice-chairman of the board of Citizens Bank of Georgia.