Live results for the June 21 runoff in Forsyth County

(Update 11:30 p.m.) All 28 precincts in Forsyth County have completely reported results for the primary.
After months of campaigns, the field for the Nov. 8 General Election in Forsyth County will be set on Tuesday night as election results come in for the June 21 General Primary Runoff.
The runoff features Republican and Democratic candidates for races that were not decided in the May 24 General Primary. Runoffs are held for elections where no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one vote.
Who is in the runoff?
In Forsyth County, three local Republican races are part of the runoff.U.S. House District 6 between Rich McCormick and Jake Evans. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian in November.
- As of 11 p.m., McCormick declared victory in the race against Evans with about 66.7% of the vote to 33.3% with more than 38,000 votes counted. In Forsyth County, McCormick won 67.8% to 32.2%, with nearly 16,000 votes counted.
- Barrett won the race with about 58.8% of the vote total to Gilligan's 41.2%. Nearly 4,000 votes were counted, and all voters in the district live in Forsyth County.
- Cox won the race with 56% of the vote to Tressler's 44% with more than 4,000 votes counted. In Forsyth, Cox won 57.25% to 42.75% with more than 3,700 votes counted.
Local Democrats will also have several statewide races on the runoff ballot:Lieutenant governor between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones.
- Statewide, Bailey holds a lead of 63% to Hall's 37% with more than 252,000 votes counted. In Forsyth, Baliey earned 75% of the 1,760 ballots.
- Several media sources have already declared Nguyen the winner. Nguyen won with about 77% of the vote, including 89% of about 1700 votes in Forsyth County.
- Robinson currently leads with about 63.75% of the vote over Baker's 36.25% as more than 240,000 votes have been counted statewide. With nearly 1,700 votes counted in Forsyth County, Robinson won with about 71.6% of the total.
- Boddie, Jr. leads with 62.2% to Horn's 37.8% with more than 246,000 votes counted. In Forsyth County, Boddie, Jr. won 51.6% to 48.4% with around 1,200 votes counted.
Residents who voted Republican or Democrat during the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election could only vote for that party’s candidates in the runoff. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted non-partisan could choose runoff ballots for either party.
What’s next
With the party candidates decided, the voters will next head to the polls for the Nov. 8 General Election.
In Forsyth County, there will be several federal, state and local races up for the next Election.
United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
- Rich McCormick, Republican. Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;
- Bob Christian, Democratic, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com.
State Senate District 27, representing the majority of Forsyth County and no other counties.
- Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.DolezalforSenate.com;
- Brent Binion, Democratic, Learning architect, www.BrentforGeorgia.com.
State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
- Shawn Still, Republican, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;
- Josh Uddin, Democratic, Businessman, www.JoshforGaSenate.com.
State House District 11, representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County.
- Rick Jasperse (incumbent), Republican, Retired county agricultural agent, www.RickJasperse.org;
- Kayla Hollifield, Democratic, Bid coordinator, www.HollifieldforHouse.com.
State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.
- Carter Barrett, Republican, Banker, www.BarrettforStateHouse.com;
- Sydney Walker, Democratic, Homemaker, www.SydneyWalkerforGeorgia.com.
State House District 25, representing portions of south Forsyth and Fulton counties.
- Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican, Technology executive, www.Jonesfor.us;
- Craig Meyer, Democratic, Commercial real estate.
State House District 26, representing eastern Forsyth County.
- Lauren W. McDonald, III (incumbent), Republican, Funeral director, www.VoteLaurenMcDonald.com;
- Matthew Helms, Democratic, purchasing manager.
State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County.
- Brent Cox, Republican, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;
- Claudia Wood, Democratic, Education Director.
State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
- David Clark (incumbent for current District 98), Republican, Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;
- Louisa Shell Jackson, Democratic, Benefits manager, www.LouisaShellJackson4Georgia.com.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 1, representing northwest Forsyth County
- Wes McCall (incumbent), Republican, Emergency manager, www.McCallBOE.com;
- Janna Kregoski, Democratic, Project manager.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County
- Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer;
- Elaine Padgett, Democratic, Nurse.