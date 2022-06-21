Live results for the June 21 runoff in Forsyth County

(Update 11:30 p.m.) All 28 precincts in Forsyth County have completely reported results for the primary.

After months of campaigns, the field for the Nov. 8 General Election in Forsyth County will be set on Tuesday night as election results come in for the June 21 General Primary Runoff.

The runoff features Republican and Democratic candidates for races that were not decided in the May 24 General Primary. Runoffs are held for elections where no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one vote.

