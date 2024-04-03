The Forsyth County Democratic Party held a recent town hall meeting to introduce Democratic voters to several candidates running for federal, state and local office in 2024.
‘Local candidates are the ones that are going to get people out to vote.’ Forsyth County Democrats host town hall
