Local election officials discuss new bill, polling locations

At a meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections on Tuesday, April 6, members of the board talked about the new election rules.

As Georgia Senate Bill 202, which has been the subject of national debate since being signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25, creates new election rules in the state, local officials said they are still getting up to speed with the changes.

“We are going through it, going over it, asking any questions,” Smith said. “[We’ll look at] the specifics, how some of this gets put into place.”

Smith said changes in the bill would impact absentee ballot applications, envelopes sent out for them, the online portal for the ballot application and other factors.

“What could be a one-liner in the bill could result in hours of work for us in updating procedures and figuring out a whole different system in how to handle it,” Smith said.

Barbara Luth, Forsyth County’s chief registrar and chair of the elections board, said the sections of the law she had read over didn’t seem as extreme as some have made them out to be and that she hopes “people start reading the bill” before giving criticisms

“A lot of what I’ve heard on the news is not what this bill says,” Luth said, “and, we do offer free IDs to anyone that doesn’t have one.”

Luth said she was confident the department’s staff would be able to deal the changes.

“It didn’t seem, when I read it, that the changes were anything we couldn’t handle,” Luth said. “There are going to be costs to it and some different things and some changes we’ll have to make.”

When asked by board member Joel Natt whether any local polls faced hour-long waits to vote on Election Day last year, Smith said: “I believe so, but I would have to back to check and see.”

Smith said the department had received some information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, but nothing from the state.

“The state has not sent out anything,” Smith said. “They have acknowledged that it passed and they are working on it.”

Smith said she would rather some information come from the state rather than different counties working on their own for the changes.