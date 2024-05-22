By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local election results are in. Here’s who won the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 race
Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 Republican candidates Tom Cleveland and Dorian Usherwood faced off in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 1.
Dorian Usherwood, a local parent and business leader, beat longtime Incumbent Tom Cleveland for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 21.