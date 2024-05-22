Dorian Usherwood, a local parent and business leader, beat longtime Incumbent Tom Cleveland for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 21.
Local election results are in. Here’s who won the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 race
