Loeffler claims ‘strongest conservative record of anyone in my race’

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler took office at the beginning of the year, and since then, she said she has been adjusting to her new role, helping with the COVID-19 response and other pieces of legislation and preparing for the November “jungle primary” for the seat.

This week, Loeffler took a few minutes to talk with Forsyth County News about a variety of topics, including the state and federal responses to COVID-19, and said she has been working with federal and state leaders to ensure that Georgians are protected.

“In my role on the Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, I was able to help shape the legislation that we were able to draft to respond to COVID-19 in terms of designing the relief but also then stayed incredibly busy helping deliver the relief, and it's given me the opportunity to connect with so many Georgians,” Loeffler said. “Families, employers, our health care leaders across the state have worked with the governor to make sure that we understand what the needs on the ground are for the state and have been able to deliver billions of dollars of relief to Georgia.”

Loeffler said moving forward, a fifth COVID-19 relief package was being considered and said “what we’re looking at right now is how to be targeted and help families, employers, the health care system, to get back on their feet.

She has also developed the USA Restoring and Igniting the Strength of our Economy, or RISE, plan, which would focus on growing and buying from American businesses.

“We need to continue to take those measures to keep everyone safe,” Loeffler said, “but get back to school, work, church, and synagogue, and I think as we see the economic numbers coming back, what I'm looking at right now and working with the administration on is, ‘what did we miss?’ or ‘what is needed in terms of federal relief to get our country back on its feet,’ and so it's been incredibly busy at the same time.”

Other pieces of legislation Loeffler has sponsored or introduced include measures aimed at preventing technology company from censoring conservative voices online and outlawing any potential database of licensed gun owners or a national gun registry for lawful gun owners.

She has also supported several measures in support of law enforcement.

Loeffler was born in Bloomington, Illinois and is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and DePaul University.

She is a co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, and until her appointment to the Senate, was CEO of Bakkt, a digital assets platform created by International Exchange.

Loeffler voting for acquittal in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has long supported conservative causes, including protecting the Second Amendment, being pro-life, cutting taxes and is a supporter of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.