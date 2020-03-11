Lumpkin County woman qualifies for District 9 race

A Lumpkin County resident and self-described “Constitutional Democrat” has qualified as a candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives District 9 seat, which will soon be vacated by Rep. Kevin Tanner.

Sharon Ravert of Dahlonega announced her intentions to run for Tanner’s seat last week and later qualified as the sole Democrat running against a host of Republican candidates.

In a campaign announcement, Ravert called herself a “Constitutional Democrat” and a fiscal conservative, with a background in citizen advocacy focused on drug policy and criminal justice.

“I am a fiscal conservative and I believe the government should spend your money with great care, as if it was spending your children’s inheritance,” She said. “We should regulate government, not people. I trust my neighbors with more freedom more than I trust the government with more power.”

Ravert is the founding director of Peachtree NORML, the statewide affiliate of The National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws. She served as executive director for the group for seven years, until 2017.

“I have been at the State Capitol as a public servant for a decade working as a citizen advocate to effect change that is good for the people of Georgia and my community,” Ravert said in her release. “We have accomplished much criminal justice reform under Gov. Nathan Deal, but there is much left to do.”

Ravert now joins six republican candidates who have qualified for the District 9 race, including Dawson County Board of Education member Will Wade, north Georgia attorneys, Steven Leibel and Zachary Tumlin, Lumpkin County land surveyor Doug Sherrill, and former Marine and Army Airborne Ranger Tyler Tolin.

