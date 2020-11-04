Lauren McDonald wins District 26 state House race

Republican Lauren McDonald, III has a commanding lead for the District 26 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.

As of 1 a.m., Nov. 4, McDonald has earned 24,498 votes, 78.16% of the 36,124 ballots cast for the race in Forsyth County, over Democrat Jason Boskey, who received 7,891 or 21.84% of the vote.

The winner will replace incumbent Rep. Marc Morris, who has held the seat since 2017 and did not seek re-election.



Who he is: McDonald is owner of McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming and has served as coroner for Forsyth County since 2016 and previously from 2000-2012. McDonald spent 22 years as a firefighter and EMT and is involved in an umber of local groups including Rotary, non-profit boards, Lake Lanier and youth sports organizations

On the issues: McDonald said his first legislative priority is reinforcing the economy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to support legislation to keep taxes low, retain the state's Right to Work status and remove obstacles for small businesses to create jobs and attract business. He also supports taking lessons learned by the local education system statewide and to support law enforcement.