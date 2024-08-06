The District 48 State Senate race is regarded by many as one of the most competitive races that will appear on the November ballot in Forsyth County.
Meet the District 48 Georgia Senate candidates for 2024
Latest
-
‘This [bus] is like a magnet,’ Hundreds turn out when the Trump Bus rolled into Forsyth County
-
Duncan, GOP Chair trade barbs after the former lieutenant governor endorsed Harris for president
-
When and where the Trump Bus is making a stop in Forsyth County
-
More than 150 supporters join Kentucky governor, candidates to open Democratic campaign office in Forsyth County