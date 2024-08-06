BREAKING
One arrested after SWAT response at north Forsyth home
A suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening, after more than a dozen Forsyth County Sheriff's Office vehicles, including SWAT, responded to a home on John Burruss Road.
Meet the District 48 Georgia Senate candidates for 2024
District 48 Georgia Senate Republican incumbent Sen. Shaw Still (left) and Democratic challenger Ashwin Ramaswami (right). FCN file photo.
The District 48 State Senate race is regarded by many as one of the most competitive races that will appear on the November ballot in Forsyth County.