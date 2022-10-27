Mike Pence, Kelly Loeffler to make Forsyth County stops before election

Heading into the final stretch of advance voting and with Election Day on Nov. 8, Forsyth County is getting attention from national political figures, including a former vice president.

The Cumming Cigar Company will host two upcoming events featuring Republican officials.

The first event, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, will be a stop on Gov. Brian Kemp’s Bus Tour, which will include special guest former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kemp is facing Democratic challenger Stacie Abrams in a rematch of the candidates’ 2018 election.

To RSVP, go to BrianKemp2022.com/events.