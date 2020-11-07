Nearly 130,000 Forsyth County residents cast ballots in Nov. 3 election

Just under 130,000 of Forsyth County’s 163,984 registered voters cast a ballot on Election Day, through mail-in voting or by early voting for the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, which was last updated around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 129,876 votes had been counted, or 79.2% of Forsyth County’s registered voters.

Mandi Smith, Forsyth County’s director of voter registrations and elections, said of those ballots, more than half — 85,271 — were done through in-person, advance voting during the three weeks leading up to the election, 30,975 ballots were absentee by mail and 13,630 were cast on Election Day.

Smith said it took a lot of work to make sure that many residents had their voices heard and thanked all that were involved in making the election happen.

“It takes an incredible amount of time, and physical labor, and effort and energy, and dedication on the part of so many people in order to hold an election,” she said. “There are too many people to list that deserve thanks for the work that they did to ensure that Forsyth County voters were able to securely cast their ballot, but there are a few that have to have a shout-out — our poll workers and our departmental staff, who have put in countless hours — as well as the county administration for affording us the resources that we needed in order to hold a successful election.”

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, just under 5 million ballots had been counted in Georgia as the state had the attention of much of the nation as results appeared more like to go toward a Democratic candidate for the first time since 1992.