No change to early voting hours, locations after heated meeting

A Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections meeting this week grew tense at times as members of the board discussed whether to extend hours and locations for early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff, though, ultimately, no changes were made.

Typically, election board meetings have few visitors, but the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 was so heavily attended, it was standing-room-only for many of those who showed up as the meeting was moved from its normal smaller room to a large warehouse area to accommodate all the guests.

While there were other items on the agenda, the two biggest topics were whether to expand advance voting hours or the number of early voting sites.

Advance voting for the runoff will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18, Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23 and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 28-31, and early voting will not be held on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

While all of Forsyth County's voting sites will be open on election day, five locations will open for advance voting will be:

Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040;

Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming, GA 30041;

Parks and Recreation Natural Resources operations Center, 1605 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040;

Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming, GA 30041;

Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road. Cumming, GA 30040.

Keeping the number of early voting sites at six – which had been previously adopted rather than going to 11 sites, which was done for the Nov. 3 general election – was approved by a 4-0 vote, with Carla Radzikinas, one of the board’s two Republican appointees absent.

The vote to extend voting hours until 7 p.m. was a split 2-2 vote with Democratic appointees Matthew Blender and Randy Ingram in favor and Republican appointee Joel Natt and Chief Registrar and Chairwoman Barbara Luth, who is a non-partisan member of the board, opposed.

A previous vote to leave the hours unchanged was also a split 2-2 vote, with Natt and Luth in favor and Blender and Ingram against. Since both votes were a tie, that meant neither would pass, thus the hours would remain the same.

Ingram also proposed to open one Saturday for voting but did not receive a second for the motion.