Ralston calls for lawmakers to choose Georgia’s secretary of State

One of Georgia’s most powerful Republican lawmakers wants the General Assembly to pick the state’s chief election official instead of voters following backlash over the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said Thursday he’ll seek a constitutional amendment in the upcoming legislative session that starts next month to let state lawmakers appoint Georgia’s secretary of state.

Ralston said his decision comes amid a flood of complaints from his North Georgia constituents over Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s handling of the presidential election. He cited Tennessee, Maine and New Hampshire as states where the legislature chooses the election chief.

“I think it’s the only way to right this ship,” Ralston said. “I don’t do this lightly. I don’t do this disrespectfully to the incumbent who I have personal regard for, but I do it because we have a job to do as members of the House and members of the Senate.”

Raffensperger has faced a storm of criticism from President Donald Trump and his allies for not re-verifying absentee ballot signatures as part of recent recounts that confirmed Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia by 11,779 votes.

Raffensperger's office bashed the move by Ralston as a "power grab," signaling the controversy over Georgia's election is widening schisms between many of the state's top Republican leaders.




