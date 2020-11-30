Registration deadline Dec. 7 for Jan. 5 runoff

Time is running out for voters to register for the Jan. 5 runoff elections as Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, and Republican incumbent District 4 Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr. faces Democrat Daniel Blackman, a Forsyth County resident.

The deadline to register for the election is Monday, Dec. 7 and can be done in-person at the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive, any branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, by mail or through the online voter registration system.

In-person applications at the Elections office must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m., the close of business, and hours vary by location at library branches.

Online applications must be turned in by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 7, and to use the online system, residents must have a valid Georgia driver’s license or ID card with a signature on file at the DDS.

Those without a valid driver’s license or ID can print a paper registration application to be mailed or delivered at the same website.

Advance voting for the runoff will be held Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18, Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23 and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 28-31.

Early voting will not be held on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Years Day.

Advance voting locations:

- Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040;

- Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming, GA 30041;

- Parks and Recreation Natural Resources operations Center, 1605 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040;

- Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming, GA 30041;

- Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road. Cumming, GA 30040.

For Election Day on Jan. 5, voters will need to go to their designated polling place which can be found at the secretary of state’s website, sos.ga.gov.

The Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, visit forsythco.com or call (770) 781-2118, Ext. 9.