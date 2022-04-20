Republican candidates speak at GOP meeting

Eugene Yu

The meeting’s first speaker was Yu, a veteran and businessman who ran for Georgia’s 7th Congressional district in 2020.

During his remarks, Yu spoke about his experiences as an immigrant from South Korea, in the Army and as a small business owner in the Augusta area.

Yu focused on economic issues that he wants to address if elected, such as cutting the national debt and for the federal government to stop sending money to other countries overseas and said he would not take money or bow down to special interests.

“I do not receive any money from special interests, I do not receive any money from lobbyists because guess what, in our American system, the second you receive the money from the special interest groups, or Super PACs or Washington lobbyists, when you get elected, they’ve got you,” Yu said. “No matter what, they’ve got you. They want their congressman working for them instead of working for the district.”

Along with Yu and Gatewood, Republicans Jake Evans, Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Blake Harbin and Suzi Voyles and Democrats Wayne White and Bob Christian have qualified to run for the seat.