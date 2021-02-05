SFHS grad Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses 1990 school hostage situation on House floor before committee vote

Before other members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, the Congresswoman referenced an infamous event from South Forsyth High School.

On Thursday, Greene, a 1992 SFHS graduate who was recently sworn-in to represent Georgia’s 14th district in the northwest corner of the state, brought up a 1990 incident at the school involving a student, Randy Addis, bringing three guns to school and taking members of the class hostage.

Greene’s comments came after she had been spotlighted in the national media for Facebook posts and videos before she took office, including a recently recirculated 2019 video of her confronting David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The video shows Greene asking Hogg, as he is walking down the street, why he supported red flag laws, or legislation to allow police to temporarily take firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves and others. When Hogg did not respond, Greene said “he has nothing to say because he is paid to do this,” and .claimed he had received “major liberal funding” and called him a coward “because he can’t defend his stance.”

“You see, school shootings are absolutely real and every child that is lost, those families mourn it,” Greene said on Thursday. “I understand how terrible it is because when I was 16 years old in 11th grade, my school was a gun-free school zone, and one of my schoolmates brought guns to school and took our entire school hostage, and that happened right down the hall from my classroom.

“I know the fear that David Hogg had that day. I know the fear that these kids have, and this is why, and I say this sincerely with all my heart because I love our kids, every single one of your children, all our children,” Greene said, “I truly believe that children at school should never be left unprotected. I believe they should be just as protected as we are with 30,000 National Guardsmen.”

On Thursday, Sept. 3, 1990, Addis, a student at the school, held classmates hostage at gunpoint during a five-hour standoff before surrendering to police.

Coverage of the hostage situation dominated the Sunday, Sept. 9, 1990 edition of the Forsyth County News with stories detailing how Addis fired a gun in a classroom at the beginning of the standoff, a crowd of some 2,500 parents, members of the community and members of the media surrounded the school and student hostages were reportedly able to take a shotgun from Addis before police “assisted in his surrender.”

In May 1991, FCN reported Addis had been sentenced to serve 20 years: eight in jail and 12 on probation.

Jennifer Caracciolo, director of communications and community engagement said on Friday that Greene was a student at the time and “to our knowledge, she was not in the class that was held hostage.”

Greene’s comments came before the House’s near party-line 230-199 vote was the latest instance of conspiracy theories becoming pitched political battlefields, an increasingly familiar occurrence during Donald Trump’s presidency. He faces a Senate trial next week for his House impeachment for inciting insurrection after a mob he fueled with his false narrative of a stolen election attacked the Capitol.

Underscoring the political vise her inflammatory commentary has clamped her party into, all but 11 Republicans voted against the Democratic move on Thursday but none rose to defend her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.

The freshman Republican from Georgia took to the House floor on her own behalf. She offered a mixture of backpedaling and finger-pointing as she wore a dark mask emblazoned with the words “FREE SPEECH.”

Thursday’s fight also underscored the uproar and political complexities that Greene has prompted since becoming a House candidate last year.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” she tweeted Friday.

At a news conference later outside the Capitol, Greene accused news organizations of “addicting our nation to hate.” She deflected a question about her past online suggestion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be executed for treason, and warned that Republicans opposing her should remember that Trump — with whom she is closely allied — controls the GOP.

“The party is his,” she said. “It doesn’t belong to anybody else.”

