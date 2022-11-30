Sheree Ralston will run for her late husband’s District 7 state house seat

The wife of late District 7 Georgia House Representative and former Speaker of the House David Ralston will run to fill her husband’s seat after his passing earlier in November.

Sheree Ralston has announced she would seek election to the 7th District of the Georgia House of Representatives, according to a Nov. 30 press release.

The seat will be filled in a special election on January 3, 2023, in time for the upcoming legislative session.

“I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Ralston said. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”