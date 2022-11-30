Sheree Ralston will run for her late husband’s District 7 state house seat

The wife of late District 7 Georgia House Representative and former Speaker of the House David Ralston will run to fill her husband’s seat after his passing earlier in November.
Sheree Ralston has announced she would seek election to the 7th District of the Georgia House of Representatives, according to a Nov. 30 press release.
The seat will be filled in a special election on January 3, 2023, in time for the upcoming legislative session.
“I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Ralston said. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
FetchYourNews CEO Brian K. Pritchard has also announced his Republican candidacy for the seat on Nov. 28, according to a statement from his news site.
Georgia’s District 7 now includes a northern portion of Dawson County, along with Fannin and Gilmer counties. Part of Dawson was added to the district during redistricting efforts following the 2020 U.S. Census.
Ralston reiterated her intent to honor her late husband’s work and legacy, sharing that David’s heart “was always for his constituents and his home.”
“I can never express how grateful I am for this community and their support during this sad and difficult time,” Ralston added. “I thank you for your prayers and outpouring of love. In the coming days I hope to win your support as well.”
Sheree Ralston currently serves as the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority. She lives in Blue Ridge and is a longtime resident of Fannin County. Ralston and her late husband, David, have four children and three grandchildren.
Dawson County voters in State House District 7 will have the opportunity to vote in the Jan. 3 special election. You can verify your state house district by going to the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Information Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
This story originally ran in the Dawson County News.