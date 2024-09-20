ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled State Election Board Friday approved a controversial change in election rules requiring counties to hand-count the number of ballots cast at polling places on Election Day.
State Election Board approves hand-counting of votes on Election Night
Latest
-
Update: Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump faces federal gun charges
-
Get out the Vote event will go on despite social media backlash over promotional poster
-
The 2024 General Election will be here before you know it. Here’s your voter guide
-
County Commission candidate favors tiny homes to make Forsyth County more affordable to live in