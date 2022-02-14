State legislators to hold town hall in Forsyth Wednesday to discuss education, parents' rights

State legislators plan to hold a town hall to discuss K-12 legislation around parents' rights, student protection and safe and appropriate use of technology at McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The town hall will feature a panel with state Reps. Chris Erwin (District), Will Wade (District) and Josh Bonner (District) who plan to answer questions around legislation "protecting children and parents."
The event starts at 6 p.m., and the panel is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. McDonald & Son Funeral Home is located at 150 Sawnee Drive in Cumming.
For more information, click here.