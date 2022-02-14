By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
State legislators to hold town hall in Forsyth Wednesday to discuss education, parents' rights
The Town Hall on Wednesday will feature a panel discussion with state Reps. Chris Erwin, Will Wade and Josh Bonner.

State legislators plan to hold a town hall to discuss K-12 legislation around parents' rights, student protection and safe and appropriate use of technology at McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The town hall will feature a panel with state Reps. Chris Erwin (District), Will Wade (District) and Josh Bonner (District) who plan to answer questions around legislation "protecting children and parents."

The event starts at 6 p.m., and the panel is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. McDonald & Son Funeral Home is located at 150 Sawnee Drive in Cumming.

