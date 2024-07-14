By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘This is a defining moment:’ More than 100 Trump supporters rally in Forsyth County after assassination attempt
A rally was held on Sunday, July 14 in Cumming to show support for former President Donald Trump, one day after an attempt to assassinate the presidential candidate was made in Pennsylvania. - photo by Michelle Hall
More than 100 supporters of former President Donald Trump held banners, signs, flags and cardboard cutouts of his face during an impromptu rally in Cumming on Sunday, July 14, less than 24 hours after an attempt was made to assassinate him during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.