Vice President Mike Pence visits Gainesville for Senate campaign event

Vice President Mike Pence visited Gainesville Friday to encourage Georgians to support Republican U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The two head to Jan. 5 runoffs, with the party balance in the U.S. Senate hinging on their seats. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler will compete against the Rev. Raphael Warnock. No candidate in those races received the required majority of votes to win outright Nov. 3.

“We need the Peach State to defend the Senate, and the road to Republican majority goes straight through Georgia,” Pence said at Friday’s event at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.

Friday’s crowd, many waving Trump signs and American flags, chanted “Trump the steal,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s legal team’s efforts to challenge election results.

Pence also referred to the legal fights Friday.

