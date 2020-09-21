Voter registration deadline for Nov. 3 election on Monday, Oct. 5

Time is running out for those who aren’t yet registered but still want to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The deadline to register to vote or to change names or addresses on the voter registration list is Monday, Oct. 5 and can be done in-person, by mail or online.

Applications submitted in-person must go to the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 1201 Sawnee Drive, by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 or can be taken to any branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, though hours vary by location.

Applications for in-person and by-mail registrations can be found at Forsythco.com, the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office or at any library location.

The voter registrations and elections office’s hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mailed application must be postmarked no later than Oct. 5, and all online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Those who fill out an online application must have a valid driver’s license or identification card from the Georgia Department of Driver Service and must have and signature on file with the department.

Those who do not have a valid license or ID card can print a paper registration application and submit them in person or by mail.

Once registration wraps up, advance voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 12.

Locations open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 17 are:

Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.);

Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road);

Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.);

Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road);

Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road);

Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Mill Road);

And Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Road).

From Monday Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24, advance voting will also open at:

Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Pkwy.);

Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Road);

Windermere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.).

The Sexton Hall Enrichment Center, at 2115 Chloe Road, will open for advance voting from Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 and on Saturday, Oct. 24.

All advance voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to votes from anywhere in the county.

There will be no advance voting on Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election.

A valid picture ID is required to vote.

Voters can find their election day polling place at MVP.sos.ga.gov.

Those who want to avoid crowds can use a new absentee ballot drop box at the voter registrations and elections office.

“The box is open 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, and the awning area where the box is located is very well lit with camera surveillance,” said Director of Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Mandi Smith in a news release.

For more information, go to the voter registrations and elections department's website or call 770-781-2118 Ext. 9.