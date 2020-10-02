Want to hear from candidates for the U.S. House 9th District? Register for this virtual candidate forum Oct. 6

The Gainesville Times will host its third candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with candidates for the U.S. House 9th District.



As part of coverage leading up to the Nov. 3 elections, join our Times Editor in Chief Shannon Casas and reporter Jeff Gill for a live forum with Republican Andrew Clyde and Democrat Devin Pandy on top federal issues.

We'll discuss the country’s COVID-19 response, access to health care, the Supreme Court, and criminal justice and race relations, among other potential topics.

Tuesday’s forum will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and those who register will be able to submit questions ahead of time, ask questions during the live conversation, participate in polls and hear Times journalists ask important questions on these issues. Register now.