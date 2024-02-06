By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘We need strong, conservative leaders.’ Forsyth GOP Chairman announces candidacy for District 4 County Commission
02062024MENDY MOORE
Forsyth County GOP Chairman and District 4 County Commission candidate Mendy Moore. Photo courtesy of Mendy Moore.
Forsyth County Republican Party Chairman Mendy Moore is running for election to the Board of Commissioners as District 4 representative.