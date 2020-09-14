What these professors had to say about the District 7 Congressional race

As Republican Rich McCormick and Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux campaign for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, political experts are saying the race could be a prime example of the national battle between the two parties for the suburbs.

Professors of political science, Drs. Charles S. Bullock III, of the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, and Carl Cavalli, of the University of North Georgia, recently spoke to the Forsyth County News about their thoughts on the race and what they felt could be key factors.

As the 7th District is made up of the majority of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, the professors said the race would be a faceoff between the inner and outer suburbs.

“You are seeing that change, and in fact, you are seeing two types of suburbs emerge, maybe unfortunately, but quite realistically, polarized just like the rest of the nation,” Cavalli said, “the outer suburbs that are as Republican as most suburbs have been, but inner suburbs, suburbs that are closer to center cities, are becoming much, much more Democratic.”

The district has been a priority for both parties in recent years as Republicans have tried to hold onto the metro Atlanta suburbs despite Democratic inroads.

“This is really a microcosm of something that’s playing out throughout the nation,” Cavalli said. “I don’t know if this district is literally representative of all districts, even suburban districts around the nation, but it is playing out much the same way in places all over the country.”

In 2018, Bourdeaux narrowly lost to incumbent Rob Woodall, who announced in 2019 he would not seek re-election for the seat he had held since 2011, by 419 votes.

In that race, Woodall won Forsyth by a margin of about 68% of the vote to 32%. Bourdeaux won Gwinnett, 55% to 45%, the first time in Woodall’s term he did not win both counties or earn more than 60% of the total vote.

“It’s still not going to be 60-40 races or even a 55-45 race, I don’t think for either candidate,” Cavalli said. “But certainly, [Bourdeaux] is going to be at least as competitive as last time, if not more so.”

Both candidates have already proved themselves popular with voters in the district after both avoided runoffs in their respective primaries with a crowded field of candidates.

Voters chose Bourdeaux, who teaches at Georgia State University and formerly worked at the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office and was chair of the Association for Budgeting and Financial Management, over fellow Democrats John Eaves, Nabilah Islam, Zahra Karinshak, Brenda Lopez Romero and Rashid Malik.

McCormick, an emergency medicine physician at Northside Hospital Gwinnett who served for more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy as a pilot and emergency medicine physician, beat out Republicans Mark Gonsalves, Lynne Homrich, Renee Unterman, Lisa Noel Babbage, Zachary Kennemore and Eugene Yu.

While races typically favor the incumbent, Bullock said Bourdeaux’s name recognition, experience running in the district before and financial backing was a big benefit for the campaign.

“Bourdeaux got name recognition even if she lost because she spent a fair amount of money, she spent months and months campaigning, where Rich McCormick is not as well-known,” Bullock said.