What voters need to know ahead of Tuesday’s election

After advance voting wrapped up on Friday, Oct. 29, election day will be the last chance for voters to cast ballots for the Nov. 2 elections in Cumming and Forsyth County.

On Tuesday, voters will have to report to their designated poll to vote in the city’s mayoral election and a referendum on whether to continue a special purpose local option sales tax for education, or E-SPLOST, a 1% sales tax for Forsyth County Schools. While only residents of the city of Cumming can vote in the mayoral race, all registered voters in the county can vote on the E-SPLOST.

Results from the election will run in the Nov. 6-7 edition of the Forsyth County News and will be available on election night at Forsythnews.com.

Below is information for voters to keep in mind ahead of election day.

When & where to vote

Unlike advance voting, when voters could cast ballots at any precinct, on Tuesday, voters will need to report to their precinct on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by the time polls close will be allowed to vote.

A photo ID is also required to vote, and a Georgia driver’s license, state or U.S. ID card with photo, a U.S. passport, a valid government employee photo ID, a valid U.S. military ID card with a photo or a valid tribal ID card with photo.

First-time voters who registered by mail without providing a photo ID will also need to provide a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

Voters in the Polo and Sawnee precincts should note that their voting places have changed for this year’s election, with Polo voters going to Fowler Park and Sawnee voters at Greater Heights Baptist Church.

Sample ballots, voter registration information and election day polling places can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

To receive additional election information, visit forsythco.com.

Election day precincts are:



01 BIG CREEK- First Redeemer Church, 2100 Peachtree Parkway Cumming 30041

02 BRANDYWINE- Calvary Chapel, 200 James Road Alpharetta 30004

03 BROWNS BRIDGE- Central Park Recreation Center, 2300 Keith Bridge Road Cumming 30040

04 CHESTATEE- Atlanta Cricket Fields, 5395 Keith Bridge Road Cumming 30041

05 COAL MOUNTAIN- Coal Mountain Park Community Building, 3560 Settingdown Road Cumming 30028

06 CROSSROADS- Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road Cumming 30041

07 CUMMING- Cumming City Hall, 100 Main Street Cumming 30040

08 MASHBURN- Lanier United Methodist Church, 1979 Buford Highway Cumming 30041

10 MIDWAY- Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road Cumming 30040

13 ABSENTEE- Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive Cumming 30040

15 HEARDSVILLE- Sawnee Mountain Park Community Building, 3995 Watson Road Cumming 30028

16 OTWELL- First Baptist Cumming, 1597 Sawnee Drive Cumming 30040

19 OLD ATLANTA- Olde Atlanta Clubhouse, 5745 Olde Atlanta Parkway Suwanee 30024

21 SOUTH FORSYTH- Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road Cumming 30041

25 WINDERMERE- Windermere Lodge, 4444 Front Nine Drive Cumming 30041

27 CONCORD- Concord Baptist Church 6905 Concord Road Cumming 30028

29 POLO- Fowler Park Recreation Center, 4110 Carolene Way Cumming 30040

34 FOWLER- Fowler Park Recreation Center, 4110 Carolene Way Cumming 30040

35 JOHNS CREEK- Johns Creek Baptist Church 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road Alpharetta 30005

36 NICHOLS- Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center 810 Nichols Road Suwanee 30024

37 SAWNEE- Greater Heights Baptist Church, 3790 Post Road Cumming 30040