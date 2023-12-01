By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made an appearance at this Forsyth County breakfast spot
Presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Eggs Up Grill for the Breakfast with Friends segment of Fox and Friends. - photo by Daniel Dotson
On Friday, Dec. 1, the morning after the Fox News debate in Alpharetta between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones visited Eggs Up Grill in Forsyth County.