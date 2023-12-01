On Friday, Dec. 1, the morning after the Fox News debate in Alpharetta between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones visited Eggs Up Grill in Forsyth County.
Why Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made an appearance at this Forsyth County breakfast spot
