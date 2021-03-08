25 acres near Yonah Mountain burn in Sunday wildfire

Roughly 25 acres burned near Yonah Mountain after a wildfire spread through the area on Sunday, March 7, according to authorities.

White County Fire Chief Seth Weaver said a handful of structures in the area of Yonah Mountain Road were in danger, but no property damage or injuries were reported.

“I put our people at the residences to protect the structures while the fire was coming up the hill, up the valley,” Weaver said Monday, March 8.

Weaver’s crews were out for eight hours starting around 3 p.m., Sunday and were assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, the Georgia Forestry Commission, a fire brigade from Lee Arrendale State Prison and the fire departments from Helen and Cleveland.

Weaver said it is currently believed to be accidental, coming from a malfunctioning flue pipe on a home on the Helen Highway side.

