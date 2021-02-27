3 killed in plane crash near Memorial Park Drive in Gainesville

Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in the Memorial Park Drive area of Gainesville, authorities said.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said they received the call around 6:11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26. He said the plane crashed in a ravine around Titshaw Drive near Memorial Park Drive.

The fire department’s units are scattered from the scene of the crash up to Atlanta Highway.

“Based on the direction of where the plane ended up and knowing that it started at Titshaw, you can tell it was trying to go back to the airport,” Brackett said.

The information from Federal Aviation Administration was that the plane was en route from Gainesville to Daytona Beach, Florida, with three occupants on board. All three adult occupants were found dead, Brackett said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the death investigation.

Authorities are assessing any property damage in the area.

Four adults and one child were displaced after fuel landed on their residence.

No injuries were reported, and the residents were referred to the American Red Cross.

Memorial Park Drive at Cross Street is closed, and police are asking for drivers to take alternate routes.