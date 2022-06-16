About 20 kids exposed to “very high level of chlorine” at swim center

Officials with SwimAtlanta and the Forsyth County Fire Department said they are unsure of the exact cause of about 20 young swimmers being exposed to a high concentration of chlorine at a local pool.

FCFD Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters and EMTs responded to SwimAtlanta’s location at 5059 Post Road at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 after a “very high level of chlorine” was injected into the pool.

Shivers said about 20 swimmers were evaluated and “suffering from varying degrees of exposure” and, while most of issues weren’t severe, four students were taken to local hospitals via ambulance and two others by their parents.