Driver dies after single-car wreck on Bethelview Road

(UPDATE 7:50 p.m.): Forsyth County Coroner Paul Holbrook said the driver in a single-car wreck on Bethelview Road on Wednesday afternoon died after being taken to WellStar North Fulton Hospital.

Holbrook said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle during the crash.

The wreck is being jointly investigated by Holbrook's office and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.