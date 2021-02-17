Driver dies after single-car wreck on Bethelview Road

(UPDATE 7:50 p.m.): Forsyth County Coroner Paul Holbrook said the driver in a single-car wreck on Bethelview Road on Wednesday afternoon died after being taken to WellStar North Fulton Hospital.
Holbrook said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle during the crash.
The wreck is being jointly investigated by Holbrook's office and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
An accident that sent one person to the hospital is causing delays along a busy Forsyth County roadway.
According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the southbound lane of Bethelview Road is down to one lane north of Polo Fields Parkway due to an accident. One person involved in the crash has been taken to a local hospital, officials said.
Drivers are expected to face delays on the road and are advised to find alternative routes.
This story will be updated.