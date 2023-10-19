Android users can now store Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID in Google Wallet Image courtesy of DDS The Georgia Digital Driver License and ID service has expanded is now available to Android users. The digital ID was previously only available to Apple users. Latest Threats found written in bathroom at North Forsyth High School Local optimist club honors Forsyth County sheriff's deputies Catch up here on all our 'Numb to 90' articles on super speeding SPECIAL REPORT: 'Numb to 90'- What’s being done to combat super speeding