UPDATE: Initial investigation complete after report of suspicious activity at Sharon Forks Library
Deputies were on the scene at the Sharon Forks Library on Wednesday, July 19 investigating "suspicious activity" according to the FCSO. The library was closed for some time during the investigation. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Forsyth County Public Library location is closed due to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigation.