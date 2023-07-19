UPDATE: Initial investigation complete after report of suspicious activity at Sharon Forks Library Deputies were on the scene at the Sharon Forks Library on Wednesday, July 19 investigating "suspicious activity" according to the FCSO. The library was closed for some time during the investigation. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A Forsyth County Public Library location is closed due to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigation. Latest See where this vintage Cumming fire truck will now call home One man killed in north Forsyth wreck Why the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working to teach young women to defend themselves Update: Driver killed in two-vehicle wreck in north Forsyth identified, police say drugs involved in crash