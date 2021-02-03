By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Browns Bridge Road closed between Ga. 400, Hwy. 306 after building fire
Browns Bridge Road (Hwy. 369) between Ga. 400 and Hwy. 306 is closed and traffic is being diverted after a commercial fire on Wednesday morning. - photo by Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Browns Bridge Road (Hwy. 369) is currently closed between Ga. 400 and Hwy. 306 due to a commercial fire on Wednesday morning.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said traffic is being diverted away from Browns Bridge Roadafter a fire in an unoccupied building near the Ga. 400-Hwy. 369 intersection and across the street from Browns Bridge Church. He said there were no injuries and the building is a total loss.

Shivers said, especially early in the day, the road is a popular route for commercial trucks, which will need to be diverted and will impact traffic in the area. He recommended drivers find alternate routes.

A photo from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows smoke coming from an area east of the Dollar General on Hwy. 369.