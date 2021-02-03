Browns Bridge Road closed between Ga. 400, Hwy. 306 after building fire

Browns Bridge Road (Hwy. 369) is currently closed between Ga. 400 and Hwy. 306 due to a commercial fire on Wednesday morning.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said traffic is being diverted away from Browns Bridge Roadafter a fire in an unoccupied building near the Ga. 400-Hwy. 369 intersection and across the street from Browns Bridge Church. He said there were no injuries and the building is a total loss.

Shivers said, especially early in the day, the road is a popular route for commercial trucks, which will need to be diverted and will impact traffic in the area. He recommended drivers find alternate routes.

A photo from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows smoke coming from an area east of the Dollar General on Hwy. 369.