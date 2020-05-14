Charging batteries cause townhome fire in Forsyth County

Charging batteries caught fire in a townhome Saturday and left one family displaced, fire officials said.

The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a townhome complex at 1508 Brookmere Way, off Pilgrim Mill Road, at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, according to Division Chief Jason Shivers.

One of four attached units was ablaze. The townhome and almost everything in it, including the family’s cat, was destroyed.