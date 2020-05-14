By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Charging batteries cause townhome fire in Forsyth County
20200514_BrookmereFire_1
Forsyth County Fire Department personnel work the scene of a townhome fire on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1508 Brookmere Way. - photo by Ben Hendren

Charging batteries caught fire in a townhome Saturday and left one family displaced, fire officials said.

The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a townhome complex at 1508 Brookmere Way, off Pilgrim Mill Road, at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, according to Division Chief Jason Shivers.

One of four attached units was ablaze. The townhome and almost everything in it, including the family’s cat, was destroyed.

There were no injuries, Shivers said, and fire personnel were able to save some of the family’s personal belongings.

The Red Cross is providing the family with housing and other assistance.

Families in the other three units, which sustained minor smoke and water damage, were temporarily displaced while power was restored to the complex, Shivers said.

The fire is being considered accidental but is still under investigation.