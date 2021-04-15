Cumming Police Department celebrates Autism Awareness Month with patches, fundraisers

The Cumming Police Department is celebrating Autism Awareness Month this April by helping raise financial support for two local organizations, LEAPS Therapy Clinic and Creative Enterprises Forsyth. Both organizations work with individuals with disabilities such as autism.

The police department has had special patches made to promote Autism Awareness Month that sport the iconic puzzle pattern associated with autism awareness. According to the Autism Society, the puzzle symbol was adopted in 1999 as the universal sign of autism awareness and “reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum” through the different shapes and colors of each puzzle piece.

Officers are going to be giving away the puzzle patches throughout April for free, though the Cumming Police Department encourages all citizens in the community to consider donating to Creative Enterprises Forsyth and/or LEAPS Therapy Clinic.

The Cumming Police Department will also be hosting two fundraiser events this April. The first event will take place at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at Marie’s Italian Deli. Cumming police officers will be serving food at Marie’s during the fundraiser.

15% of all sales for the entire day at Marie’s will be given to Creative Enterprises Forsyth and LEAPS Therapy Clinic, as well as any tips that the officers receive.

To learn more about the event or to lend a helping hand to pass out puzzle patches, please email info@cummingpd.net.

To learn more about Creative Enterprises Forsyth, visit www.creativeenterprises.org. To learn more about LEAPS Therapy Clinic, visit www.leaps.clinic.