Denmark High School shooting threat under investigation following viral Snapchat post

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting threat at Denmark High School that was shared on Snapchat this week.

FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller said they were made aware of the threat Wednesday night and by Thursday morning, they planned to have a larger presence of deputies on campus “to ensure everyone feels safe” while the investigation continues.

Denmark Principal Kim Oliver sent an email out to families Thursday morning, letting them know FCS School Safety found the threat to not be credible. The email also informed families about the added law enforcement presence on campus.



“Thank you for your continued support to keep our students and staff safe,” Oliver wrote.

The threat comes just days after parents and students in the county came across similar posts shared on Snapchat, which threatened a shooting at “Central High School.”

Miller confirmed that these threats were not related to Forsyth Central High School or any other school in the county. Law enforcement officials traced the viral post back to St. Joseph, Missouri where suspects allegedly tied to the post have already been arrested.

Forsyth Central Principal Dr. Josh Lowe also shared this in an email to parents and guardians last weekend.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Lowe wrote in the email. “We appreciate your support and the partnership we have with our local enforcement agencies.”