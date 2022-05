Georgia game wardens responded to the scene of a drowning at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier on Sunday, May 29, according to Mark McKinnon, Public Affairs Officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

He said a 20-year-old male drowned in the swimming area. He was located by game wardens using side-scan sonar and recovered by Hall County Fire Department. His identification will be released once the family has been notified.