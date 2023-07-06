BREAKING
Driver killed in two-vehicle wreck in north Forsyth
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one driver dead and another injured.
Fatal Collision
Fatal car crash at Parks Road and Burruss Mill Road on Wednesday, July 5 killed one driver and injured another. - photo by Daniel Dotson
