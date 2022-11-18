By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
EMT Gina Ayers procession returns to Forsyth County
11192022 AYERS RETURN 6 JD.jpg

The body of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayers was accompanied by numerous emergency vehicles in a procession that passed through downtown Cumming Friday morning.

11192022 AYERS RETURN 5 JD.jpg

A procession that included vehicles from Central EMS, the Forsyth County Fire Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office accompanied the hearse carrying Central EMT Gina Ayers back to Forsyth County on Friday

by Jim Dean
11192022 AYERS RETURN 7 JD.jpg

A Central EMS supervisor SUV takes part in the procession that brought the body of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayers back to Forsyth County on Friday

11192022 AYERS RETURN 4 JD.jpg

Led by Central EMS units, the hearse carrying Central EMT Gina Ayers back into Forsyth County passes through the square downtown.

by Jim Dean
11192022 AYERS RETURN 3 JD.jpg

Courthouse and Sheriff's Office employees line the sidewalk in downtown Cumming as a hearse carrying the body of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayers passes by on the way to L.W. McDonald and Son funeral home.

by Jim Dean
11192022 AYERS RETURN 1 JD.jpg

A hearse carrying the body of Central EMS EMT Gina Ayers passes through downtown Cumming on Friday

by Jim Dean
11192022 AYERS RETURN 2 JD.jpg

A Cumming police officer holds a salute as a Forsyth County Battalion Chief truck taking part in the procession returing the body of Central EMS EMT passes through downtown Cumming on Friday.

by Jim Dean