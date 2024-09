Forsyth County News office closing early due to storm. Customer care, news operations continue

The Forsyth County News offices will be closing early at 2:30 Thursday, Sept. 26, and will be closed Friday, Sept. 27. Customers can still reach the office by phone, 770-887-3126, or email, customercare@forsythnews.com, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.