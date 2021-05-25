FCFD assisting with search for missing kayaker on Chattahoochee River

The Forsyth County Fire Department’s dive team is among agencies looking for a missing kayaker on the Chattahoochee River.

According to a release from Lt. Donald Strother with Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters first responded to the missing kayaker at about 1:23 a.m. on Tuesday and the search is still ongoing.

The FCFD swiftwater team was the first on the scene and located the kayak “but requested assistance with the possible jurisdiction being in Gwinnett County due to the location of the kayak.”

Crews continued to search, including using infrared, in the early morning until about 3:30 a.m. before the search was suspended due to low visibility.

Responders reentered the water around 8:30 a.m. and have continued searching through the day.

Along with firefighters from Forsyth and Gwinnett, officials with the Johns Creek Fire Department, U.S. National Park Service, Georgia Department of National Resources, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Suwanee Police Department have also helped with the search.