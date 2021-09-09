FCSO investigating fatal wreck on Matt Highway

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 8, officials said in a news release.
Per the release, at about 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a wreck between a semi-truck and a 2012 Kia Soul in the area of Matt Highway and Old Federal Road. The driver of the Kia, Bobby Fetner, 85, of Ball Ground, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The initial investigation determined Fetner was traveling south on Old Federal Road approaching Matt Highway as the semi was traveling west on Matt Highway and approaching the intersection.
“According to witnesses, the Kia failed to stop for a stop sign and pulled out in the path of the semi-truck,” the release said. “The Kia was struck on the front driver’s door.”
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The wreck remains under investigation.