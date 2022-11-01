16-year-old student dead, another injured in wreck near Denmark High School

A 16-year-old Alliance Academy for Innovation student was killed and another student, 17, was injured in a single-vehicle wreck near Denmark High School on Tuesday morning, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.



“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Freeman said. "We've lost a student."

FCSO stated the Forsyth County 911 Center started to receive calls about the incident near Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road at about 7:55 a.m. A deputy directing school traffic close by was able to respond to the crash within minutes.

Based on a preliminary investigation, FCSO determined that a grey 1996 Toyota 4 Runner driven by the 17-year-old student was traveling north bound on Mullinax when they hit a curb on the right side of the road. The driver then "over corrected and lost control of the vehicle," according an FCSO statement. The vehicle started to roll and the passenger side hit an electrical pole.

“It’s a tragic, single-vehicle accident,” Freeman said.