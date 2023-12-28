By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCSO issues BOLO in connection with trespassing cases
BOLO 1.jpg
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on an individual wanted for questioning in connection with recent trespassing cases. Anyone with information can contact Det. Connor Johnson at 770-781-2222 Ext. 2228
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on an individual who may have information on multiple trespassing cases in recent months.