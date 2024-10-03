By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Update: Missing 12-year-old located safe
LOCATED
FCSO officials said a BOLO issued on Thursday was canceled after the 12-year-old was located safe.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has issued a Be on the Lookout Alert for a 12-year-old who will not return to his home in north Forsyth.