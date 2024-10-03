Update: Missing 12-year-old located safe FCSO officials said a BOLO issued on Thursday was canceled after the 12-year-old was located safe. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has issued a Be on the Lookout Alert for a 12-year-old who will not return to his home in north Forsyth. Latest Forsyth County air quality reportedly impacted by BioLab fire Family displaced after fire at west Forsyth County home UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in south Forsyth County crash Victim airlifted from crash scene in south Forsyth County